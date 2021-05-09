NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $340,323.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.