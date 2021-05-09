NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NantHealth stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong acquired 1,689,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NantHealth by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NantHealth by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

