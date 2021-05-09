Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. 1,386,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,819. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. Natera has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

