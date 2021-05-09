National Bank Financial Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$14.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POU. Cormark raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

