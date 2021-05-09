National Bank Financial Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.92.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

