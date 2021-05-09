National Bankshares Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$174.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$165.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$156.67.

TSE:EQB opened at C$146.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$128.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.70. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$51.48 and a 12 month high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

