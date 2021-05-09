National Bankshares Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$108.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.17. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$61.09 and a 1-year high of C$106.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.