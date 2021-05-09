National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

