National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

