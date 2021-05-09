Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.
Shares of PERI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $580.90 million, a PE ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
