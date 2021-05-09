Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of PERI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $580.90 million, a PE ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

