Needham & Company LLC Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $300.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.38.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $184.77 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.19.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

