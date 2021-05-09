Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NVCN remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Friday. 696,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

