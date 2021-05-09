Nervos Network Price Down 12.8% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $617.43 million and $28.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.20 or 0.06806443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.04 or 0.02332049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.11 or 0.00632382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00204979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.40 or 0.00801833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00607683 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.81 or 0.00509953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,015,667,831 coins and its circulating supply is 26,245,216,092 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

