Nestree Price Reaches $0.0091 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.35 or 1.00524438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00227788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003849 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

