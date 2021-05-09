NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $739,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NetApp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.