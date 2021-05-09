NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

