New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. New Jersey Resources updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

NJR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 305,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,370. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

