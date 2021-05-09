New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.04 Million Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CryoLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CryoLife by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,852 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

