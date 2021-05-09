New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.