New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

