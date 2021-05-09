New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,800 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Triumph Group worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 196,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 116,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE TGI opened at $16.31 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $896.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

