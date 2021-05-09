New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,700 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Century Aluminum worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $12,376,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $4,982,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $15.81 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

