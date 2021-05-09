New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,541 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

