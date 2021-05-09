New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $48.50 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $978.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

