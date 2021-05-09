Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

