Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of NMRK opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
