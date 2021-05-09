Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Newmark Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.