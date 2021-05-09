Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

