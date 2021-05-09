Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of NEWT opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $627.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 85.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.