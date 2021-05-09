NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXTC shares. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.