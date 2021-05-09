NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. 545,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

