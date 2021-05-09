Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Nielsen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.470-1.580 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.47-$1.58 EPS.

Nielsen stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,561. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

