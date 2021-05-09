Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

NINE opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

