Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

