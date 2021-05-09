Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FHI opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

