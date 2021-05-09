Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,633,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $172.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

