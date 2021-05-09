Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

