Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.