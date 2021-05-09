Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

