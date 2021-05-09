Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPRI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

