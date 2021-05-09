NIX Price Tops $0.38 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. NIX has a total market cap of $18.43 million and $73,420.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,310.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.39 or 0.06667817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.90 or 0.02299564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00615778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.00201697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.16 or 0.00795945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.00606632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00509055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005266 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,083,869 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

