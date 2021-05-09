nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $62 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.51 million.

LASR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 360,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. nLIGHT has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.