NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 2,173 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,054,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

NYSE:LH opened at $278.14 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

