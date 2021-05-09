NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 114,500 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3,271.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PPD were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

