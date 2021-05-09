NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.25 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $608.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $425.43 and a one year high of $689.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

