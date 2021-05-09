NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $380,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.