NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,051 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vistra by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vistra by 44.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 291.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

VST opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.