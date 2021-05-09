Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Announces Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 513,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

