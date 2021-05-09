Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $315.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NSC opened at $289.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

