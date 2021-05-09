NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

ETR NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 1-year high of €47.98 ($56.45).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

