Northland Securities Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $130.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of IRBT opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. iRobot has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

